Rubio, UK’s Lammy discuss Gaza, Iran, Russia-Ukraine war in phone call

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call Tuesday with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss a range of global security issues, according to the State Department.

The two top diplomats discussed the situation in Gaza, including efforts to secure the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

The call came after the UK announced that it would recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes "substantive steps" toward a Gaza ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Britain joined several other countries including France, Canada and Australia which said they will recognize Palestine during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, which opens on Sept. 9 and runs until Sept. 23.

Hours before speaking with Lammy, Rubio held a call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, during which he conveyed Washington's "strong opposition" to any unilateral recognition of Palestine. The readout of his call with Lammy did not mention the issue.

The US has revoked visas for Palestinian officials, barring them from attending the UN General Assembly.

Rubio and Lammy also reaffirmed their shared commitment to ensuring that Iran never obtains or develops a nuclear weapon, the statement said.

"The Secretary and Foreign Secretary agreed they would continue to work together to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war through a lasting negotiated settlement," it added.

The discussion also covered cooperation on broader regional issues, including developments in Sudan and Lebanon, according to the readout.





