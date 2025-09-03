India counts on Germany to deepen EU ties amid US tariffs

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday that New Delhi is counting on German support to "deepen ties" with the EU and expedite free trade agreement negotiations.

Jaishankar made the remarks while hosting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who is on a two-day visit to India.

The remarks by India's top diplomat come as the US imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports, including a 25% penalty for refusing to stop buying Russian oil.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said he had "detailed discussions" about the bilateral agenda with Wadephul in New Delhi.

"Explored greater collaboration in furthering industry linkages, talent mobility, digital, semiconductors and critical technologies," Jaishankar said in a post on the US social media company X.

He added: "Appreciate Germany's strong advocacy for closer India-EU ties and proactive push in concluding the FTA."

Bilateral trade between the two nations has grown significantly, reaching nearly $33 billion in 2024. In 2023-24, Germany remained India's 12th largest trading partner.

Jaishankar said they discussed multilateral cooperation and global issues such as the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East situation, and the Indo-Pacific region.

In July, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc was for the "first time… designating a flag registry and the biggest Rosneft refinery in India" in relation to its purchases of Russian oil.

US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports late last month, partly as punishment for importing Russian oil.

Trump had earlier placed a 25% baseline tariff on Indian goods after New Delhi and Washington, DC, failed to reach a trade agreement.

India has described the US surcharge as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."





