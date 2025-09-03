Beijing stages military parade to commemorate WWII victory over Japan

Troops, tanks, and planes are preparing to descend on Beijing on Wednesday for a military parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of China's defeat of Japan in World War II.



The 70-minute spectacle is scheduled to begin at 9 am (0100 GMT) in front of Tiananmen Square in the heart of the Chinese capital.



The parade's high-profile guests include Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with dozens of other international leaders. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected to attend from the European Union.



The event marks Kim's first ever participation in a multilateral event.



China plans to showcase 45 formations of troops, tanks, weapons, and military aircraft during the parade. Thousands of soldiers and hundreds of vehicles are expected, as well as newly developed weapon systems.



This is the second time China has held a military parade to mark its victory over Japan - the first was held on the 70th anniversary in 2015.



The last major military parade in Beijing took place in 2019 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic in 1949.



