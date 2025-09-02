Russia, China sign 22 cooperation agreements including energy, science, healthcare

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk at the personal residence of the Chinese leader Zhongnanhai in Beijing, China September 2, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Russia and China signed 22 agreements during President Vladimir Putin's official visit to Beijing, ranging from energy and science to healthcare, agriculture, and media, according to a Kremlin statement on Tuesday.

Key documents included a memorandum on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, an agreement between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation on strategic cooperation, and a memorandum between Rosatom and China's Atomic Energy Agency on peaceful nuclear energy.

Other notable accords covered cooperation on Russia's "Dust Monitoring of the Moon" instrument for China's Chang'e-7 spacecraft, a roadmap for developing Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island, and protocols on agricultural trade such as reindeer and deer antler exports.

Putin praised the "warm welcome" in Beijing, saying Russia-China ties were at an "unprecedentedly high level."

He emphasized that the partnership was built on "trust, mutual assistance, and firmness in protecting common interests."

Xi Jinping, meanwhile, said Moscow and Beijing's relationship had "stood the test of the international situation" and called it a model for others.

He urged countries to expand fair cooperation through multilateral platforms such as the UN, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and G20.

Putin is in China for a four-day visit, which will also include bilateral meetings and participation in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of World War II. Before arriving in Beijing, he attended the SCO summit in Tianjin on Aug. 31-Sept. 1.