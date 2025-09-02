News Diplomacy Putin and Xi sign dozens of agreements in show of unity

China's Xinhua news agency reported Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing culminated in the signing of some 20 deals with President Xi Jinping, highlighting the robust relationship between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed some 20 deals with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing on Tuesday that highlighted the two countries' strong bilateral relations, according to reporting by Chinese news agency Xinhua.



Among them was a legally binding memorandum for the construction of a new gas pipeline through Mongolia to China, announced by Gazprom chief Alexei Miller in Beijing and reported by Russian news agencies.



Miller announced the agreement after a meeting between Putin, Xi and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.



The price of gas supplied via the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline would be lower than for Europe, Miller noted, pointing to reduced transport costs.



Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation also signed documents to boost gas deliveries through the existing Power of Siberia pipeline from 38 billion cubic metres per year to 44 billion cubic metres, according to the reports.



The 6,700-kilometre-long Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, including 2,700 kilometres on Russian soil, is due to have a capacity of 50 billion cubic metres per year. The contract is set for 30 years, according to the Russian reports.



Miller described the pipeline as the "largest, most extensive and capital-intensive gas project worldwide," without giving details on the costs, which are estimated at tens of billions of dollars.



The timeline for the construction of the new pipeline remains unclear. Negotiations on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline have been ongoing for five years, with Moscow and Beijing unable to agree on the price.



Beijing and Moscow also agreed to a trial of visa-free travel for Russians with valid passports to China, Russia's official TASS news agency reported.



A Chinese Foreign Ministry official told TASS that the new regulation, which applies to stays of up to 30 days, will be in effect for a trial period of one year.



Current rules permit Russians with diplomatic or official documentation to travel to China, and there is a bilateral agreement on visa-free group trips.



The new regulation is to take effect on September 15.



The leaders also signed other cooperation agreements in fields such as energy, aviation, artificial intelligence and agriculture.



The two leaders were at pains to highlight their countries' strong relations, which Putin described as being at an "unprecedentedly high level."



Xi said their ties had withstood the test of international change and could be further expanded, Xinhua reported.



Putin, along with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is due to attend a large-scale military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing on Wednesday.



In a similar show of support, Xi attended a Russian parade in Moscow marking the end of World War II in May.



China is considered Russia's most significant backer in the Ukraine war, since Beijing has not condemned Moscow's actions and has put forward Russian demands in its own proposals for resolving the conflict.



However, no details emerged on what Xi and Putin said about Russia's war on Ukraine. Information from Beijing indicated that the two leaders discussed "regional issues of common interest."



Western countries accuse China of supplying Russia with goods that can be used for military purposes, thereby supporting the Russian arms industry.



On Monday, Xi and Putin called for a new world order at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The Russia-friendly SCO is seen as a counterbalance to Western alliances, including NATO.



Putin stated that the eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic model had become obsolete.














