Israel calls up 60,000 reservists for Gaza City occupation

Israel has begun mobilizing some 60,000 reservists to take part in its planned occupation of Gaza City, the army confirmed Tuesday, signaling a major escalation in the genocidal war now in its 23rd month.

The military said the reservists will be issued weapons, personal gear and full tactical equipment, with units undergoing drills in urban and open terrain combat "to boost readiness for upcoming missions."

Israeli daily Maariv said the mobilization would see reservists undergo three to four days of training before some are reassigned to replace regular troops stationed on the northern front.

The step follows Friday's declaration of Gaza City as a "dangerous combat zone," accompanied by heavy bombardment and demolitions that have already caused mass civilian casualties and widespread destruction. Gaza's Government Media Office has accused the army of deploying explosive-laden robots and adopting a "scorched earth" strategy.

The mobilization is part of a phased reoccupation plan approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Aug. 8. According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the strategy calls for forcing residents southward, surrounding Gaza City, and then launching incursions deeper into residential areas.

"We have already begun the Gaza maneuver," Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told reservists at the Nachshonim base, south of Rosh Ha'ayin in central Israel.

He said the ongoing Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip will be intensified and expanded.

Israel has killed more than 63,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.