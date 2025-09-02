Bomb blast kills 11 at rally in southwestern Pakistan - officials

 Contact Us
World

At least 11 people were killed after a bomb exploded at a public rally in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Tuesday night, according to officials.

Reuters
Published September 02,2025
A bomb blast killed at least 11 people at a public rally in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta late on Tuesday, officials said.

Government official Hamza Shafaat said the rally was held to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Sardar Ataullah Mengal, a nationalist leader and former provincial chief minister.

His son Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who was in attendance, is safe, Shafaat said, adding that another 30 people were injured.

"The reports we have say that the bomb went off in a parking area as the people were leaving the rally," he said.

Police were investigating the blast, which appeared to be a suicide bombing, police official Athar Rasheed said.

No one has claimed responsibility.

Quetta is the capital of restive Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

Both radical militants and Baloch separatist insurgents operate in the region.