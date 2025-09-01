Turkish, Russian presidents meet on sidelines of SCO summit in China

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Erdogan, who is in Tianjin, China, to attend the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit, met with Putin in a hotel.

Erdogan was accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish Communications Directorate chief Burhanettin Duran and Chief Presidential Advisor Cagri Erhan.





