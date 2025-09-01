EU COMMISSION PRESIDENTS PLANE TARGETED BY SUSPECTED RUSSIAN GPS JAMMING, LANDS SAFELY: SPOKESPERSON

A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was targeted by suspected Russian GPS jamming during landing in Bulgaria, but landed safely, commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta told Anadolu on Monday.

The incident occurred during von der Leyen's visit to Bulgaria on Sunday.

"We can confirm there was GPS jamming," but the plane landed safely, Podesta said in a statement, adding that Bulgarian authorities suspect that the "blatant interference" was carried out by Russia.

"We are well aware that threats and intimidation are a regular component of Russia's hostile actions," she added.

The spokesperson underlined that the incident reinforces the EU's "unshakable commitment to ramp up our defense capabilities and support for Ukraine."

She noted that the jamming highlighted the urgency of von der Leyen's current trip to frontline EU member states, "where she has seen first-hand the everyday threats from Russia and its proxies."

"The EU will continue to invest in defence and in Europe's readiness," she stressed.