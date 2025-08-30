US Senate delegation arrives in Egypt ahead of Gaza’s Rafah crossing visit

A delegation from the US Senate arrived at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport on Saturday ahead of a planned visit to the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, currently under siege by Israel.

"A delegation from the US Senate has arrived at Al-Arish International Airport ahead of visiting the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side and inspecting aid warehouses," Egyptian state channel Al-Qahira News reported without providing further details.

Since May 2024, Israel has controlled the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, halting the entry of humanitarian aid and preventing the exit of patients and wounded individuals seeking treatment abroad, worsening the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Despite Washington's full backing of Israel's military operations, US President Donald Trump acknowledged the existence of famine in Gaza during a visit to the UAE in mid-May 2025.

The Senate delegation's visit comes days after the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) report issued on Aug. 22 warned of widespread famine in northern Gaza, with the potential to spread further due to Israel's ongoing siege and systematic starvation of the population.

Since March 2, 2025, Israel has closed all Gaza crossings, allowing only a minimal number of aid trucks, pushing the strip deeper into famine, a situation confirmed by the UN.

Israel has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



