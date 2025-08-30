PRO-PALESTINIANS MARCH IN PARIS, DEMAND END TO ISRAELS GENOCIDE IN GAZA

Pro-Palestinians march in Paris, demand end to Israel's genocide in Gaza

A great number of pro-Palestine supporters took to the streets of Paris on Saturday to protest Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Pro-Palestinian activists gathered on Martyrs' Street in the city's 9th district, holding Palestinian flags and banners that read "peace in Palestine" and "stop the genocide; silence kills."

During the protest, slogans such as "We are all Gaza's journalists" and "Israel is a murderer, Macron is an accomplice" were chanted.

Demonstrators called for an end to Israel's genocide in Gaza and condemned the deaths of Palestinian journalists.

To highlight the plight of Gazans facing food scarcity, protesters carried flour sacks on their shoulders and empty pots in their hands.

Shrouds and models representing those who had died were initially brought to the protest, but organizers said they were removed at the request of the Paris Police Department before the march began.

The protest highlighted calls for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza, as well as the region's ongoing crisis.

Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

‏Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.