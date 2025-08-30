Ireland calls on EU to take concrete action on Israel

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Harris warned on Saturday that the EU risks losing credibility if it fails to take "concrete action" against Israel over what he called the "horrific genocide" in Gaza.

Harris made the remarks ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

He said it was "crucially important that the EU acts now and takes immediate and concrete measures in response to Israel's actions which are in breach of its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association Agreement."

'WE NEED TO MAXIMIZE THE PRESSURE'

"We need to maximize the pressure, to bring about a ceasefire, and to end the famine," he told reporters. "Let me be very clear: words of condemnation are not enough when it comes to the horrific genocide that is underway in Gaza."

The Irish foreign minister described the situation in Gaza as "appalling", pointing to "people desperately seeking food, famine conditions, and further military operations".

According to Harris, EU discussions have already outlined "10 potential measures" in response to the conflict.

"We urgently need to see an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas, including the remains, and unimpeded humanitarian access at scale," he said.

"It is now time for Europe to act. That is the message that I am taking to today's meeting in Copenhagen on behalf of the people of Ireland."

He also suggested that if the EU cannot agree on a collective position, "like-minded" member states may consider joint action.

"If Europe refuses to act as a collective, I think there will then be a requirement on like-minded Member States to come together and consider what actions they can take," he said.

"The most impactful way for Europe to act and indeed to protect its own credibility is to now move forward, together, with concrete measures to press Israel to change course."

His statement comes amid Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, where more than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed in air and ground attacks since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 assault in Israel.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.





