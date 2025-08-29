Ukrainian delegation begins US visit with talks on diplomacy, security guarantees

A Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Friday began its visit to the US.

The head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said the delegation, which also includes First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya, met in New York with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"The most important thing is to push for real diplomacy and the implementation of all the agreements from the Washington summit. We are coordinating our activities," Yermak said.

He added that he briefed Witkoff on what he called Russia's daily war crimes, including the recent missile and drone strike on Kyiv that Ukraine said killed 23 people, including four children.

"Ukraine supports the resolute determination of President Trump and all partners to achieve lasting peace as soon as possible. It is Ukraine that positively perceives all the peace proposals of the United States. But, unfortunately, each of them is being stalled by the Russian side," Yermak said.

He stressed that Kyiv is ready for direct negotiations at the leaders' level and open to discussing a range of issues, but argued that international pressure is needed to push Russia toward genuine peace efforts.

Yermak also invited Witkoff to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Trump has sought to end the war in Ukraine since starting his second term in January. He has met both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is hoping for a bilateral summit between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

Ukraine has called for solid security guarantees, while Russia says any meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy should be thoroughly prepared and has rejected the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory as part of a potential settlement.