Maduro says Venezuela impenetrable as US deploys warships to Caribbean

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Thursday that his country is impenetrable to foreign forces as tensions escalated with the US over President Donald Trump's decision to deploy military assets to the Caribbean region.

Speaking at a military ceremony in Caracas while wearing a military uniform, Maduro directly addressed potential US intervention.

"There is no way they can enter Venezuela," he said, describing ongoing pressures as strengthening his government.

Maduro characterized recent US actions as a siege and harassment violating the UN Charter, arguing these measures have backfired.

"Today, after 20 days of uninterrupted siege, we are stronger than yesterday. We have more national and international support," he said.

He thanked Colombian President Gustavo Petro for ordering the deployment of 25,000 troops to Colombia's Catatumbo region, describing the move as Venezuela and Colombia uniting for peace to protect their territories.

Trump's executive order authorized extensive military operations against Latin American drug cartels, prompting the deployment of a naval task force to the Caribbean, including a submarine and seven warships.

Military officials told CNN that 4,000 Marines would also be sent to the region.

Maduro, accompanied by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and senior commanders, vowed earlier this month to defend Venezuelan sovereignty, stating no "empire" could touch the country's "sacred lands" or those of South America.



