ERDOĞAN: TÜRKIYE, JAPAN MUST BE WORLDS CONSCIENCE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Türkiye and Japan, as the "two ends of Asia," to unite and act as the world's collective conscience, in an opinion piece he wrote for one of Japan's leading newspapers, Nikkei Shimbun.

"The bridge of hearts that connects Türkiye and Japan is stronger than official documents for it is a bridge nourished by history and human conscience," Erdogan said, recalling the 1890 Ertugrul Frigate tragedy near Japan's Kushimoto coast, highlighting the Japanese people's compassion as the foundation of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Erdogan stressed that over the many years that have passed, "this friendship has manifested itself across numerous fields," from infrastructure projects to healthcare cooperation "our partnership is built on trust, sincerity, and dignity," he said.

He highlighted the synergy between Turkish determination and Japanese engineering, noting its impact beyond both countries, particularly in the Middle East, and its strong potential for future joint projects in Africa, Central Asia, and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and Syria.

"Today, we find ourselves at a point where the international system is shaken by significant crises," Erdogan emphasized, noting challenges from economic instability and energy and food insecurity to climate change and technological risks.

He underlined that "no state today can resolve global challenges on its own," and called for collective action through humanitarian diplomacy rooted in shared cultural values and mutual respect.

"Türkiye and Japan can pave the way for constructive solutions to global challenges through their joint efforts," he added.

GLOBAL CHALLENGES REQUIRE SOLIDARITY

Highlighting that both nations share a mindset that "does not remain silent in the face of suffering, extends a helping hand to those in need, and prioritises dignity and human honour," he said this approach makes it "much easier for us to act jointly in foreign policy."

"Our peoples are united by an ancient bond of affection and shared sentiments beyond the bounds of state-level cooperation," Erdogan said, highlighting the longstanding cooperation between civil society, aid agencies, and development organizations such as Türkiye's TIKA and Japan's JICA.

The Turkish president also emphasized Türkiye and Japan's mutual support during natural disasters, referencing Japan's assistance following Türkiye's 2023 earthquake and Türkiye's aid after Japan's 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

"Pandemics, wars, invasions, migration waves, economic fluctuations, and natural disasters are all challenges that countries cannot handle alone, necessitating regional and global solidarity and cooperation," he said.

"Each of these is a global test that knows no borders. If states turn their backs on one another, uncertainty will grow, unpredictability will deepen, and instability will spread everywhere," he emphasized, adding that cooperation based on trust can help control uncertainty and reduce unpredictability.

Reiterating the importance of joint action between Türkiye and Japan, Erdogan said the "complementary experience, geographic reach, and humanitarian sensitivity" have the potential to make a global impact.

"We have this will, and we believe that when we work together, we have tremendous power to create solutions," he added.

JOINT ACTION ON GAZA

Addressing the situation in Gaza, he said humanity's conscience is facing one of its most severe tests, adding that due to Israel's actions, children are starving, hospitals are shut down, cities are destroyed, and millions are left without basic necessities.

"This tragedy is an issue for all humanity," he emphasized, reaffirming Ankara's stance on the crisis. "We are working across all platforms to ensure a ceasefire, unhindered access to humanitarian aid, and the safety of innocent civilians."

"However, we know that our voice must be louder, and our influence must be wider," he said, urging Japan to leverage its peaceful diplomacy and respect for international law alongside Türkiye's regional influence to amplify efforts to alleviate suffering in Gaza.

He said, in this way, "we can not only heal the wounds in Gaza but also create hope that will reclaim the future," stressing that standing in solidarity against oppression in Gaza is both a historical duty and a matter of human dignity.

"The world can only attain a fairer, safer, and more humane future through collective will and effort," Erdogan added.






