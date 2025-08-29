CHINA SLAMS US DELEGATIONS VISIT TO TAIWAN

China on Friday slammed the US Armed Services Committee delegation's visit to Taiwan and urged Washington to abide by the One-China principle.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the "so-called" visit "disobeys" the US commitment to the One-China principle.

"We firmly oppose any official exchange between the US and the Taiwan region," Guo told reporters in Beijing, urging Washington "to stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait."

His reaction came as a delegation led by Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrived in Taiwan and met regional leader William Lai Ching-te.

During the meeting, Lai told the delegation that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities to ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"Our defense spending in 2026, as defined by NATO standards, will exceed 3% of GDP, and our goal is to increase that number to 5% of GDP by 2030," he said.

He added that Taiwan hopes to strengthen cooperation with the US in terms of planning, designing, and producing military equipment to strengthen their cooperation in national defense and the defense industry.

The security cooperation between the US and Taiwan has expanded in recent years, with the island receiving its first batch of US-made Altius-600M attack drones earlier this month.

The Altius-600M can be launched from various platforms, including land, air, and sea vehicles. It is capable of hovering for up to four hours, covering distances of up to 440 kilometers (273 miles). The drone can scout battlefields, relay communications, resist electronic warfare, and carry high-explosive anti-tank missiles.

The Taiwanese military is reportedly planning to procure around 50,000 drones in the next two years.

Last week, Lai unveiled the fiscal year 2026 budget, which includes a 20.1% increase in defense spending.



