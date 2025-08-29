China says ready to work with Brazil against unilateralism, bullying

China is willing to work with Brazil against unilateralism and bullying, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira over the phone, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The remarks came as Brazil said it is considering retaliatory trade measures against the US over President Donald Trump's imposition of 50% tariffs on a range of Brazilian goods.

Wang said "China is ready to strengthen coordination with Brazil, join hands with BRICS countries to resist unilateralism and bullying acts, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and promote the reform and improvement of the global governance system."

Brazil is the current chair of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, which Trump has called "anti-American."

Wang said the "China-Brazil relationship is at its best in history."

China is ready cooperate with Brazil to enhance strategic mutual trust, "firmly support each other," and "deepen practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries," he added.

"It is of great significance for BRICS countries to carry out close coordination," Viera said, expressing Brazil's expectation for enhancing communication and coordination with Beijing and other relevant parties, while "exploring means to support the multilateral trading system and promote the reform of the World Trade Organization."

Relations between the US and Brazil have been tense since Trump imposed the 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, which took effect on Aug. 6. But unlike most countries targeted by Washington's punitive tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with Brazil.

China, meanwhile, has become Brazil's largest trading partner in recent years.