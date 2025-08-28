EU envoy says Russia strike hit bloc’s Kyiv office

Russia on Thursday morning carried out a massive strike on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30 others, according to the EU ambassador to Ukraine.

"Russia's 'peace' last night: a massive strike on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 10 killed, 30 injured, many buildings destroyed. The EU Delegation was severely damaged by the shock wave. This is Moscow's true answer to peace efforts," Katarina Mathernova said on US social media company X.

At least 10 people, including one child, were killed and 48 others injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv early Thursday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said the number of casualties increased to 48 as of 9.34 am local time (0634GMT), with 10 confirmed deaths.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported that the consequences of the morning strike were recorded in eight districts of the capital, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi and Desnyanskyi.

In the Darnytskyi district, part of a five-story residential building was destroyed, and rescue operations are underway to search for people trapped under the rubble. Windows in nearby high-rise buildings were shattered, cars were damaged, and private homes sustained destruction, the prosecutor's office said.