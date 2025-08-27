SpaceX’s Starship completes test with controlled splashdowns

SpaceX's Starship rocket, meant to act as a reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond, completed its 10th test flight Tuesday with controlled splashdowns of both its booster and upper stage, according to a company statement.

"Starship's tenth flight test lifted off on August 26, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CT from Starbase, Texas, taking a significant step forward in developing the world's first fully reusable launch vehicle. Every major objective was met, providing critical data to inform designs of the next generation Starship and Super Heavy," said the US-based private firm SpaceX in the statement.

"The flight test began with Super Heavy successfully lifting off by igniting all 33 Raptor engines and ascending over the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico). Successful ascent was followed by a hot-staging maneuver, with Starship's upper stage igniting its six Raptor engines to separate from Super Heavy and continue the flight to space," it added.

SpaceX also said the booster deliberately switched engines during its final descent to test backup systems before shutting down and settling into the water. The upper stage completed a payload demonstration by releasing eight mock Starlink internet satellites and successfully restarted an engine in space.

"The first in-space objective was then completed, with eight Starlink simulators deployed in the first successful payload demonstration from Starship. The vehicle then completed the second ever in-space relight of a Raptor engine, demonstrating a key capability for future deorbit burns," said the company.

As it reentered the Earth's atmosphere, Starship's heatshield and maneuvering fins were pushed to their limits to collect data, said the company, adding: "Using its four flaps for control, the spacecraft arrived at its splashdown point in the Indian Ocean, successfully executed a landing flip, and completed the flight test with a landing burn and soft splashdown."

"Over the course of a flight test campaign, success will continue to be measured by what we are able to learn, and Starship's tenth flight test provided valuable data by stressing the limits of vehicle capabilities and providing maximum excitement along the way," it noted.





