Australia rejects Iran’s denials of involvement in antisemitic attacks

Australia's foreign minister has rejected Iran's denials of involvement in antisemitic attacks on Australian soil, saying Tehran has "crossed a line."

Speaking to ABC Radio on Wednesday, Penny Wong defended her government's decision to expel the Iranian ambassador and said they took the decision after a long investigation.

"We have obviously seen what the foreign minister of Iran has said. We reject it," she said.

Wong also warned Australians against traveling to Iran, noting that the country has long been under a "do not travel" advisory.

"Obviously, this makes the situation even more difficult, in part because there are no Australian personnel left to assist Australians in Iran. My message is clear: do not travel to Iran. And if you are in Iran, please come home," she said.

Her remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country is not behind any attack in Australia and called Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a "weak politician."

"Iran is home to among the world's oldest Jewish communities, including dozens of synagogues. Accusing Iran of attacking such sites in Australia while we do our utmost to protect them in our own country makes zero sense," Araghchi wrote on the US social media company X's platform late Tuesday.

"Iran is paying the price for the Australian people's support for Palestine. Canberra should know better than to attempt to appease a regime led by War Criminals. Doing so will only embolden (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his ilk," he added.

On Tuesday, Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador and suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, claiming the country directed antisemitic attacks on Australian soil.

It marked the first time that Australia has expelled an ambassador since World War II.

Albanese also said that Australia would designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.





