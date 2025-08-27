Anti-war activists protest planned reintroduction of military service

Anti-war activists demonstrated outside a military career centre of Germany's Bundeswehr in Cologne on Wednesday, to protest government plans to reintroduce a form of military service.



The sit-in blockade by the alliance "Rheinmetall entwaffnen" ('Disarm Rheinmetall') proceeded peacefully, according to the police.



A police spokesman said that around 70 people were involved in the protest, adding: "The security forces have encircled these individuals."



The protest kicks off several "days of action" against conscription, the activist group said.



Later on Wednesday, the German government is set to lay the groundwork for the introduction of a new style of military service.



The proposal would first rely on voluntary recruitment, but use conscription as a backup option. The measure is one of several aimed at boosting the Bundeswehr that are being discussed at a Cabinet meeting at the Ministry of Defence in Berlin.



The group, in a statement, pointed to the Cologne military career centre and said "This building is where the central coordination of Bundeswehr staff planning takes place.



"As soon as conscription is reintroduced, recruitment will also be organized here. That's why we are here today to make it clear: We are not ready for war!" it added.



Operations at the career centre were continuing as normal, according to a spokeswoman for the Bundeswehr in Cologne. She said freedom of opinion and assembly were fundamental rights and among the highest values of democracy.



The Bundeswehr was committed to protecting democracy, she said. "We also fight for people to be able to be against us."



