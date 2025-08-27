Aliyev: Trump-brokered deal marks ‘end of war’ with Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Tuesday that the agreement initiated with Armenia in Washington earlier this month signals the end of the more than 30-year war between the two nations.

"I believe this is the end of the conflict, the end of the war," Aliyev told Al Arabiya television, adding that once Armenia amends its constitution to drop claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, a formal peace treaty will be signed.

The agreement was signed in Washington on Aug. 8 in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

Since 1991, tensions have persisted between Baku and Yerevan after Armenian forces seized Karabakh and seven surrounding regions internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In a 44-day conflict in late 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed most of the territory, and last September attained full sovereignty over Karabakh through what it called an anti-terrorist operation, leading to the surrender of separatist forces.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan initiated the peace process following the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

He added that any attempt by Armenia to retreat from the Washington agreement "will mean going against the whole world," as it was welcomed by the US, EU, Türkiye and Arab states.

MINSK GROUP 'ABSURD' WHEN CONFLICT IS OVER

Asked about the Minsk Group, formed to find a solution to the Karabakh conflict, Aliyev said its dissolution was among Azerbaijan's conditions.

"While Armenia officially recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan and the conflict is over, the legal existence of the Minsk Group is absurd," he said, noting that both sides had already informed the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) of its disbandment.

Aliyev also discussed reconstruction efforts in the region, pointing to mine threats and destroyed infrastructure as the main challenges.

He said more than 50,000 displaced Azerbaijanis have returned to their homes under the "Great Return" program.

TRUMP'S INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND PROSPERITY ROUTE

Aliyev described the proposed Zangezur corridor-renamed "Trump's International Peace and Prosperity Route"-as a strategic link connecting Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan and serving as an alternative East-West and North-South transport corridor.

"After President Trump gave his name to the Zangezur corridor, I am sure this project will be realized very soon," he said, adding that American investors may participate in its construction.

The Zangezur region was originally part of Azerbaijan, though the Soviets gave it to Armenia in the 1920s, leaving Azerbaijan deprived of a direct overland route to its exclave of Nakhchivan.

After the 2020 war, Azerbaijan focused on infrastructure, including motorways and a 43-kilometer (26.7-mile) railway through the corridor.

Aliyev confirmed that he and the Armenian leader had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"He truly deserves it. He wants peace. He is a completely different person from the traditional image of Western leaders," he said, calling the US president "a brave man and a great leader."

REGIONAL RELATIONS

On regional relations, Aliyev noted constructive ties with Iran and dismissed speculation about Azerbaijan's intentions to cut the Armenian-Iranian border.

He voiced disappointment over Russia's downing of an Azerbaijani civilian plane, calling it a "tragic mistake" that hurt bilateral trust.

Aliyev also highlighted Azerbaijan's role in mediating dialogue and supplying natural gas to Syria with support from Türkiye and Qatar.

"The talks between the Syrian and Israeli officials took place through our mediation. We want peace around us," he said, expressing support for Syria's territorial integrity.

He said Azerbaijan is willing to help ease tensions between Türkiye and Israel, noting that "any potential threat of physical confrontation harms people, countries and economies."

Aliyev also emphasized growing cooperation with Gulf countries in fossil fuels and renewables, citing major investments by the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's internal religious harmony, noting that Sunnis and Shiites worship together in the same mosques.

"The biggest threat to the Muslim world is sectarianism," he said.

On the Organization of Turkic States, Aliyev stressed Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening unity and partnerships within the Turkic world.

He said close ties with Türkiye, Uzbekistan and others give the bloc "great potential" to become "an important global participant."

"Let us demonstrate that in such a huge geography we can build a strong union that does not pose a threat to anyone, but is considered an opportunity for many," he said.





