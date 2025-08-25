Kazakh president meets DR Congo special envoy in Astana

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday received Patrick Mpoyo Luabeya, special envoy of the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Astana, according to the presidential office.

Tokayev welcomed the envoy, calling the visit "an important step toward advancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," said the presidential office press service.

Luabeya, for his part, delivered a special message from Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and expressed appreciation for the meeting.

The two sides discussed Tshisekedi's upcoming visit to Kazakhstan, as well as potential areas for bilateral cooperation.





