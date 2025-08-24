WHO chief urges protection for health, aid workers in Gaza after staffer’s release by Israel

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday renewed his call for protection of WHO personnel, health and humanitarian workers, as one of the organization's staff members detained by Israel in Gaza was released.

"Extremely relived that our colleague, detained since 21 July in Gaza, was released this morning," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on US social media company X.

On July 21, the Israeli military attacked a building housing WHO staff in Deir al Balah in Gaza and detained two WHO staffers along with two family members.

Three were later released, while one staff member remained in detention.

"We once again call for protection of all WHO staff and personnel, and health and humanitarian workers," Ghebreyesus further noted.

Israel has killed over 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.