Italy’s deputy premier calls Macron ‘touchy’ after France summoned ambassador over Ukraine

Italy's far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Saturday called French President Emmanuel Macron "touchy" after France summoned the Italian ambassador over his remarks criticizing Macron's support for deploying troops to Ukraine.

Speaking at a League party meeting, Salvini said: "I only said this: I am against sending our children to fight in Ukraine. I didn't insult him, I just said: 'Since he has been insisting for months about war, the nuclear umbrella, missiles, the European army — if you're so eager to go, then you go,'" according to Italian daily La Repubblica.

Salvini also claimed "80% of the French can't wait for Macron to leave," citing recent polling data.

Later Saturday, he sought to ease tensions, telling broadcaster Rete 4 that he was open to speaking with Macron if he wants to discuss peace.

"If tonight Macron clarified that he has no intention of arming a European army, the problem ends here. I have many projects open on the Italy-France border and I am working well with my French counterpart; I have no desire to quarrel with France," he added.

Insisting that he had been "calm" and "polite," Salvini reiterated his opposition to sending troops. "No to sending a single Italian or French soldier to fight or die in Russia or Ukraine," he said.

France summoned Italy's ambassador, Emanuela D'Alessandro, on Thursday following Salvini's earlier remarks, when he said Macron should "put on a helmet, grab a rifle, and go to Ukraine" himself if he wanted troops sent.