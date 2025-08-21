Section of Delta Air Lines 737’s wing breaks off during flight

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation after a flap on the wing of a Boeing 737 aircraft partially detached ahead of landing in Texas.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1893 was en route from Orlando International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Tuesday when passengers reported that a portion of the wing's trailing edge appeared to have broken away.

"We felt it was bad turbulence. The plane was shaking," passenger Shanila Arif told CNN. "The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it is broken. I opened the window and got scared."

After landing, Delta Air Lines said in a statement that "it was observed that a portion of the left wing's flap was not in place," adding "the aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance."

The flight was carrying 62 passengers and six crew members, none of whom were injured.

Delta said it will fully cooperate with the FAA's investigation.





