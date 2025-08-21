Lavrov says trade turnover between Russia, India hit new record

The trade turnover between Russia and India has reached record figures, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Moscow also may boost oil deliveries to its eastern trade partner, Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow after a meeting with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's minister of external affairs.

Lavrov's remarks come amid threats from US to impose additional 25% tariffs on New Delhi.

On Aug. 7, a day after Washington announced measures against New Delhi for buying fuel from Moscow, Indian state-owned refineries paused purchases of Russian oil. This Wednesday the purchases resumed, as several state Indian oil companies bought oil from Russia with deliveries scheduled for September.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov said he had also briefed his Indian counterpart on recent contacts with the US.

He said Moscow is considering how to implement the results of these contacts so that the security interests of all sides are ensured.

Lavrov also said statements by Ukrainian politicians show their unwillingness to end the conflict and take steps towards this end, contrary to US President Donald Trump's efforts for peace.





