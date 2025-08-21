Kim Jong Un commends commanders returning from Russia-Ukraine war

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed ground commanders of his country's troops fighting alongside Russia in its war against Ukraine, state media reported Thursday.

Kim met with the commanders of the Korean People's Army's overseas operation unit Wednesday as they returned home to attend a commendation ceremony, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

He received a briefing on the military activities of North Korea's forces abroad and "highly appreciated their feats of leading the combat units of our armed forces, which participated in the operations to liberate the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, to victory."

"Our army is now doing what it ought to do and what needs to be done. It will do so in the future too," he said.

Commenting on the development, South Korea's Unification Ministry said the meeting has once again officially confirmed North Korean troop deployment to Russia.

Wednesday's meeting "appears aimed at justifying the deployment and boosting morale," said an official at the ministry, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The official also said this would mark North Korea's first-ever commendation awarding to troops who fought overseas.





