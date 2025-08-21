INDONESIAS DEPUTY MANPOWER MINISTER ARRESTED IN EXTORTION PROBE

Indonesia's anti-graft agency has arrested the country's deputy manpower minister in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged extortion, state media reported on Thursday.

The arrest of Immanuel Ebenezer is related to an investigation into allegations of irregularities in safety permits issued by the ministry, according to Antara News.

The Corruption Eradication Commission carried out a sting operation against Immanuel, its deputy chair confirmed.

He said the sting operation was related to alleged extortion, and that 10 other people were arrested along with Ebenezer.

This was the fifth sting operation conducted by the commission this year as part of its ongoing anti-graft campaign.

In his first State of the Nation address last week, President Prabowo Subianto said he will use the state's power to stamp out corruption and crack down on food cartels that cost the state billions of dollars every year.