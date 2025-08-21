Czech president :Netanyahu’s Gaza policy complicates support for Israel

Czech President Petr Pavel said Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hardline approach in Gaza is making it increasingly difficult for Prague to maintain support for Israel.

"It is very hard to defend the latest actions in Gaza," Pavel told Radio Prague International, while also underlining the need to continue pressing Hamas to release the remaining hostages.

Pavel noted that his position differs from that of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's government, which he said backs Israel "almost without reservations."

He stressed, however, that the divergence does not amount to a major rift, only that the Cabinet is "reluctant to be critical" of Netanyahu.

Calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza "unsustainable," Pavel said he intends to raise the issue in a scheduled phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog next week.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





