China opposes US use of force against Venezuela over drug smuggling

China on Thursday voiced opposition to the use of force by the US against Venezuela over drug smuggling.

"We oppose the use or threat of force in international relations and the interference of external forces in Venezuela's internal affairs under any pretext," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news briefing in Beijing, according to a transcript released by the ministry.

Her remarks followed a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had ordered the deployment of three Navy warships to intercept drug cartels off South America, including near Venezuela.

"China opposes any move that violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and a country's sovereignty and security," Mao said.

She added: "We hope that the United States will do more things conducive to peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region."

Earlier this month, Trump instructed the Pentagon to draft options for using military force against drug cartels in Latin America.

Also this month, the US State Department and Justice Department announced a reward of up to $50 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on alleged narcotics charges.





