Scottish lawmaker urges UK to allow Gazan students to study in Scotland

The British government must ensure students from the Gaza Strip can attend universities in Scotland, a Scottish National Party (SNP) lawmaker said Wednesday.

Bob Doris added his voice to demands on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government to allow the students in Scotland.

"The First Minister is absolutely right to demand urgent action," said the SNP lawmaker for Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, as reported by the Scottish newspaper, The National.

His remarks came after First Minister of Scotland John Swinney made a call over the weekend for the UK to "do everything in its power" to support Palestinian students, following reports that a young woman, who has a place at the University of Edinburgh, was unable to leave Gaza due to visa issues.

The Sunday Mail reported earlier that a woman named Shaymaa, 32, is one of 10 Palestinians in Gaza who have been accepted into fully-funded courses in Scotland. Only Shaymaa's first name was used due to safety reasons.

But because the only biometric processing center in Gaza is closed, and all routes out of the country are blocked by Israel, there is no way for the students to be allowed to complete visa checks.

"Students from Gaza have already endured unimaginable suffering. The very least Labour can do is ensure they are not denied the opportunity to study here in Scotland," noted Doris. "Keir Starmer's Labour Party has shown again and again that it will not stand up for Palestine."

Meanwhile, the first minister has expressed that Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth contacted UK officials about the issue Aug. 13, and added that France, Ireland and Italy had managed to successfully evacuate students from Gaza.

Earlier this month, 80 MPs signed an open letter to Starmer urging him to take action to help the 78 students.





