Rubio meets Turkmen foreign minister in Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Washington, according to the State Department.

Rubio "reiterated the United States' commitment to continue working with Turkmenistan to expand economic and commercial ties, promote regional integration through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, and strengthen regional security," spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

The C5+1 was formed under former President Barack Obama during the 2015 UN General Assembly. It is the US' main dialogue platform with five Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The top US diplomat thanked Meredov for Turkmenistan's assistance with American citizens fleeing Iran during a 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June.





