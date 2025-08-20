Lithuania boosts border security ahead of Russia-Belarus military drills

Lithuania announced Wednesday that it will step up border security and deploy additional forces as Russia and Belarus prepare to hold joint military exercises in September.

Rustamas Liubajevas, commander of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), said Lithuanian forces are taking precautionary measures ahead of the Zapad drills, which are scheduled every two years, LRT news reported.

"With the Zapad drills approaching, we have plans to strengthen (border security), deploy additional personnel to the external borders, and take certain actions in cooperation with other institutions, the Lithuanian military, and the police," Liubajevas said.

He stressed that border guards are prepared for possible provocations.

"The plan for preparing for the exercises has been approved and is being successfully implemented. Lithuanian border guards are currently ready for any provocations at our border," he said.

Liubajevas noted that border guards have been operating under a reinforced security regime since 2021, adding: "We haven't had much opportunity or possibility to reduce our vigilance at our external borders."

Lithuania's Defense Ministry said up to 30,000 soldiers are expected to participate in this year's drills, far fewer than the estimated 200,000 troops who took part in the 2021 Zapad exercises, held just months before Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Chief of Defense Raimundas Vaiksnoras earlier told the Baltic News Service (BNS) that the armed forces will remain on high alert in August and September in response to the maneuvers.

The Zapad drills, jointly organized by Russia and Belarus, have been held regularly since 2009, except in 2023.





