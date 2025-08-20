Greece pledges firm support for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

Greece on Wednesday pledged its unwavering support for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the meeting between Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani in Athens, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lana Zohiou underlined in a statement that the ministers agreed to develop bilateral relations.

Gerapetritis also expressed Athens' particular willingness to promote cooperation in migration management.

Moreover, the Greek minister highlighted that Athens firmly supports the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria.

Calling on the Syrian government to establish an inclusive governance, without external intervention, Gerapetritis drew attention to the special importance the country attaches to the protection of the Christian minorities in Syria, particularly of the Greek Orthodox.





