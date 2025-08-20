Afghan bus crash leaves 76 dead, including repatriated migrants

At least 76 people, including several children, were killed in western Afghanistan when a passenger bus carrying repatriated migrants from Iran collided with a truck and a motorcycle, official media reported on Wednesday.

After the collision, the bus also caught fire.

The incident took place at the Herat-Islam Qala highway in the Herat province late Tuesday, according to the Bakhtar News Agency.

Local interim Taliban officials confirmed that 76 passengers died while three others who were injured were taken to local hospitals.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, the province's interim information and culture director, said that the bus started from Iran and proceeded from Herat's Islam Qala border area on the way to Kabul, the capital.





