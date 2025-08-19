Wadephul criticizes China, North Korea over Indo-Pacific tensions

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Tuesday accused China and North Korea of threatening international stability through aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific.



"The rule is always that borders must not be shifted by force. Neither in Europe, nor in the Indo-Pacific, nor anywhere else in the world," Wadephul said during a visit to the 7th US Fleet and a Japanese naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.



Speaking to journalists, Wadephul highlighted the vital role strong partnerships play in maintaining peace, security and stability.



He described the base as strategically important for preserving stability in the Indo-Pacific and noted that, alongside close G7 partners Japan and the United States, Germany shares concerns over rising tensions in the region.



The US 7th Fleet has been stationed in Japan under a bilateral security pact signed in 1960 to help safeguard the country.



More than 26,000 US service members live and work at the Yokosuka base. Its area of operations covers 36 countries, and up to 70 warships, including an aircraft carrier and submarines, are permanently deployed there.



Wadephul warned that China's military build-up and push to become the world's technological leader through big data and artificial intelligence pose a challenge in the region.



He urged Beijing not to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, stressing that the United Nations Charter's prohibition on the use of force applies in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and the East China Sea.



The foreign minister also sharply criticized North Korea's rhetoric and manoeuvrers which he said are escalating tensions.



Pyongyang continues to expand its nuclear arsenal, conduct ballistic missile tests in violation of international law and support Russia's war in Ukraine with military personnel, undermining peace in both the Indo-Pacific and Europe, Wadephul said.



He criticized North Korea's activities as violating several UN Security Council resolutions.



At the Yokosuka base, he was briefed on the work of the multinational coordination group that monitors UN sanctions against North Korea.



The German navy last participated in the monitoring with ships in 2024 and since the beginning of this year Germany has been represented in the group by a permanent liaison officer.



Wadephul said the coordination group's work makes it "more difficult and more costly for anyone attempting to circumvent the sanctions."



Germany's top diplomat arrived in Japan on Monday. On Wednesday, he will continue his trip in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

