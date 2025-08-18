Zelensky meets US envoy Kellogg in Washington ahead of Trump talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) after their meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 17 August 2025. (EPA File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday met US Special Presidential Envoy for Kyiv Keith Kellogg in Washington, DC, stressing that his upcoming talks with President Donald Trump would center on security guarantees.

"So first of all, I'm thankful to the president for this invitation and the format of what we will have. It's important signals about security guarantees. And that's why it's important that we are together with the United States and Europe," Zelensky said.

He said the participation of major European partners would strengthen the process. "We will have time to speak about architecture of security guarantees. And this is what really, I think, the most important."

Zelensky is scheduled to meet Trump later in the day, following the US president's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. Senior European leaders are also in Washington, preparing for high-stakes meetings on Ukraine.

Trump said after the talks with Putin that they made "some headway," though no agreement was reached to end the war.

Zelensky also held calls with Trump and European leaders over the weekend.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that Russia had agreed to allow the US and Europe to give Ukraine security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal.

Trump said Zelensky could end the war "almost immediately, if he wants to" and reiterated that Kyiv could not join NATO.