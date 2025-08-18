UN chief expresses 'deep sorrow' over flooding in Pakistan, India

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep sorrow" at the recent deadly floods that devastated communities in Pakistan and India, killing hundreds and leaving many missing.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deep sorrow at the lives tragically lost due to the recent flash floods in India and Pakistan," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

Guterres extended condolences to victims' families and pledged support: "The UN Country Teams are at the disposal of Government to provide necessary assistance."

In Pakistan, floods swept through the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, destroying villages, bridges, and infrastructure. Authorities said more than 368 people were killed in four days, bringing the death toll in the South Asian country since June to 688.

Northern India also suffered heavy rains on Aug. 14. Media reports said at least 61 people died in the region, with over 250 missing and hundreds injured.