Norwegian prosecutors say no grounds to arrest Crown princess’ son ahead of trial

Norwegian prosecutors announced Monday that there are no grounds to detain Crown Princess's son Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, who faces multiple charges including rape, before his trial begins next year.

State Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said that the conditions for pre-trial detention have not been met at this stage, NRK news reported.

"It is not relevant to arrest him now as long as no new circumstances emerge that make it necessary," he said.

He also confirmed that no members of the royal family will be called to testify in the criminal case against Hoiby.

"My assessment is that there are no members of the royal family who have been in a place or in contact with the defendant or the injured parties in a way that makes it crucial to have them as witnesses in the case, or that they can shed light on the case in a better way than we can with the evidence," he told national news agency NTB.

Hoiby faces 32 charges, including four counts of rape.

The indictment also accuses him of abuse in close relationships against his former partner, reality TV personality Nora Haukland, as well as multiple cases of violence, breaches of the peace, property damage, and violations of restraining orders.

According to prosecutors, some former guards at the Skaugum royal estate have been questioned as part of the investigation and are expected to serve as witnesses during the trial, which is scheduled to begin next January.