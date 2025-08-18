Iran to begin new round of talks with UN nuclear agency

Iran said on Monday that a new round of talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will start in the upcoming days.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a press briefing that the talks will likely take place over the coming days following a visit by IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo to Tehran last week.

Baqaei said Aparo's visit was meant to "examine how Iran and the agency interacted" after US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June.

Iran was engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear negotiations with the US when Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.





