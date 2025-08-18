Gaza ceasefire: Egypt, Qatar affirm coordination with US

Egypt and Qatar confirmed on Monday their ongoing coordination with Washington to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Cairo with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

An Egyptian presidency statement said Sisi and Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the importance of continuing their joint efforts, in coordination with the US, "to reach an agreement that guarantees an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that allows the immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian aid, as well as the release of hostages."

They stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital "represents the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East region."





