EU Council to hold video conference on Washington talks over Ukraine

European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday that he convened a video conference of EU leaders for Tuesday to discuss the outcome of high-level meetings in Washington on Ukraine.

"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13.00 CEST, for a debriefing of today's meetings in Washington DC about Ukraine," Costa said on US social media company X.

He said the EU, together with the US, "will continue working towards a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests."

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky and European leaders are meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House later Monday, after Friday's summit between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky in Alaska as part of efforts to end the Ukraine war.