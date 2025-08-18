Espionage, extremism among key threats to Ireland, report warns

Ireland may be a target for foreign spies seeking to steal intellectual property and sensitive political information, Ireland's national police service Garda has warned.

In its newly published annual security services plan, the force highlighted the "ever present" threat from foreign espionage.

According to the plan, the main threats to the state are "terrorism, violent political extremism, espionage, sabotage and subversion."

Ireland is a "potential target of hostile state actors" intent on stealing information on "intellectual property, as well as policies and political information of the state."

The report did not specify which countries pose a threat, although senior security officials have previously raised concerns about espionage by Russia, China and Iran.

In recent years, the government has moved to reduce the number of Russian intelligence agents in the country, introducing national security legislation to prevent Russia from extending its embassy and refusing visas to multiple incoming diplomats.

The report also warned that Ireland is "not immune" to the terrorism and extremist activity seen elsewhere in the EU, including attacks by "lone wolf" extremists.



