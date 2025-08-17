China says US an ‘accomplice to genocide in Gaza’ in human rights report

A Palestinian boy collects wood, to salvage to be used as firewood, next to a destroyed building in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City on August 14, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The US is "an accomplice to the genocide in Gaza," China said Sunday in its annual report on human rights in the US, released by the State Council Information Office and carried by state-run Xinhua News.

"The United States has been serving as an accomplice to the genocide in Gaza," the 2024 report said, adding that Washington has "provided unwavering military and diplomatic support to Israel."

It said that the US has repeatedly thwarted international efforts to secure a ceasefire in the second year of genocide in Gaza, saying Washington "has exercised its veto power seven times to block United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire."

The report also criticized what it called the "excessive use of unilateral sanctions" by the US, accusing Washington of "fueling humanitarian crises" and being "overwhelmingly the world's biggest user of unilateral sanctions."

Israel's military campaign has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, devastated the enclave, and pushed it to the brink of famine, according to the local Health Ministry.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.