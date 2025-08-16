Türkiye extends condolences to Pakistan over loss of lives in floods

Türkiye on Saturday extended condolences to Pakistan over loss of hundreds of lives in Pakistan due to floods.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan," it added.

According to Pakistani authorities on Saturday, the death toll from flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Pakistan rose to 321.

Most of the dead are in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said 307 people were killed.

Five people have been reported killed in Gilgit-Baltistan province and nine others in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Communications in multiple areas have also been cut off due to mobile phone towers being damaged.

The National Disaster Management Authority has warned of another spell of monsoon rains from Friday until Sept. 10.

Authorities also cautioned that the rise in temperatures accelerated the melting of snow and glaciers across high-altitude regions, increasing water flows in rivers.

Monsoon rains, which typically last from June to September, often cause destruction across South Asia, including Pakistan, but climate change has increased their unpredictability and intensity in recent years.



