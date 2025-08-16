Putin says Moscow respects US call for early ceasefire in Ukraine, as it wants to resolve all issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow respects the US administration's stance, advocating for an early end to the conflict, and shares its desire to resolve all issues peacefully.

After returning from Friday's summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Putin met with Russia's top officials to discuss the outcomes of the talks, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader described the visit as "timely and very useful," noting that almost all areas of interaction were discussed, with a particular emphasis on a fair resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

"And of course, we had the opportunity, which we did take advantage of, to discuss the genesis, the causes of this crisis. It is precisely the elimination of these root causes that should form the basis of the settlement," he said.

It was an opportunity to "calmly and thoroughly" restate Russia's position to the American counterparts, he remarked.

"Of course, we respect the position of the US administration, which sees a need for an early cessation of hostilities. And we too would like that and want to move towards resolving all issues by peaceful means," he said.

According to him, the conversation was "very open and substantive" and contributed to bringing parties closer to the necessary solutions.

The presidential meeting in Alaska on Friday marked the first in more than four years. It lasted about three hours, after which both leaders issued statements to the press, expressing "good results" and emphasizing the need to continue efforts.