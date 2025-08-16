Turkish foreign minister discusses Ukraine war, Alaska summit with Russian counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shake hands during their meeting, Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2025. (EPA File Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over the phone on Saturday concerning the Alaska summit and the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the two ministers discussed efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, including the Friday summit in Alaska between the US and Russian presidents.

Fidan said he hopes the process launched in Alaska will lead to lasting peace with Ukraine's participation, adding that Türkiye is ready to make its contribution.