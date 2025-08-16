Starmer: Trump has ‘closer than ever before to ending Ukraine war’

Starmer said in his statement," This morning, I spoke to President Zelenskyy, President Trump and other European partners, and we all stand ready to support this next phase. I welcome the openness of the United States, alongside Europe, to provide robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal. This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more.

In the meantime, until he stops his barbaric assault, we will keep tightening the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions, which have already had a punishing impact on the Russian economy and its people.

Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes."

The "path to peace in Ukraine" cannot be decided without Volodymyr Zelensky, Keir Starmer said, as he commended Donald Trump's "pursuit of an end to the killing".