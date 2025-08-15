Putin due in Anchorage before midday, Trump to greet him at plane, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Anchorage, Alaska at 11 am local time (1900GMT), where US President Donald Trump will greet him at the plane, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Speaking to Russia 1 in remarks published on Telegram, Peskov said Putin's flight from the Russian coastal city of Magadan to the US state of Alaska would be punctual, and the president will spend the four-hour trip reviewing documents, including issues related to the summit.

Peskov said settling the Ukraine issue will be at the forefront of the talks, along with possible economic cooperation projects and what he described as "mutual irritants" in US-Russia relations.

Regional and international issues are also expected to be discussed.

The meeting is expected to last at least six to seven hours in total, with sessions in a one-on-one format including aides.

The Russian side anticipates a productive outcome, he added.

Today's meeting is set to be the first talks between sitting US and Russian presidents since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said Trump expressed readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

Trump also said Russia and Ukraine would swap territories as part of a peace agreement and threatened Putin with "very severe consequences" if he does not agree to end the war at the summit.

Zelenskyy has consistently ruled out any territorial concessions.